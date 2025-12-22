Fulham vs Nottingham Forest betting tips

Fulham face Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage in the final Premier League match before Christmas, looking for their fifth home win of the season (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Neither side has started the campaign as they would have hoped, and just two places and four points separate them in the league table.

Fulham are 15th with 20 points from their opening 16 games, while Forest are just five points clear of the bottom three in 17th place with 18 points, although things have improved since the arrival of Sean Dyche.

The former Everton and Burnley manager is the third man in charge at Forest this season, following Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

When he arrived, the club had won just one league game, which came on the opening day against Brentford. But four wins from their last six games, against Leeds, Liverpool, Wolves and Tottenham last time out, have moved Forest out of the relegation zone.

That recent run of results has led to UK betting sites pushing Forest out to 12/1 to get relegated in the Premier League odds, and just behind Fulham at 16/1.

Marco Silva’s side go into the game with six wins and seven defeats from their last 13; it’s all or nothing for this Fulham side, whose last three wins came against Sunderland, Tottenham and Burnley last time out.

They finally overcame the Clarets 3-2 at Turf Moor, and they also recently played out a nine-goal thriller at home to Manchester City, which they eventually lost 5-4, so surely we can expect goals tonight?

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest preview: Both teams to find the target

Fulham have won five of their six Premier League games against Nottingham Forest, including all three at home by an aggregate score of 9-1.

This is their highest win rate against any side they’ve faced more than twice in the competition, at 83 per cent, yet football betting sites are struggling to split these two with the Cottagers only marginal favourites.

They were beaten in their last two home league games, against Man City and Crystal Palace, but they have won their last two at home on a Monday night against Wolves and Brentford.

Forest also seem to like playing on a Monday night with four wins and three draws from their last seven.

The Cottagers completed the double over Forest last season with a 1-0 win at the City Ground, followed by a 2-1 home win in February. In the latter contest, Emile Smith Rowe’s early strike was cancelled out by Chris Wood, only for Calvin Bassey to secure all three points with a goal just after the hour mark.

Fulham have both scored and conceded in each of their last four Premier League games, with these games producing a total of 20 goals at an average of five per game.

The potential for more goals in this fixture looks high with a lean towards Fulham to get the better of Forest once again.

Wilson to shine again

Fulham and Wales star Harry Wilson has been involved in six goals in his last four Premier League games, scoring three times and recording three assists.

So far this season, he has eight goals in 19 games, for club and country, including seven in his last nine, and is heading into the festive period full of confidence.

In the league, he’s been involved in eight goals this season, scoring five and assisting another three, which is his second most in a top-flight campaign after 2023-24 when he was involved in 10.

He’s 13/5 on some betting apps to score anytime, or you can get 125/1 on him scoring a hat-trick as he did for Wales in their 7-1 World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest team news

Fulham: Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze are all away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon are injured. Sasa Lukic is a doubt after limping out of the 2-1 League Cup loss at Newcastle.

Nottingham Forest: Mats Sels is expected to return in goal after a spell on the sidelines but Chris Wood, Ola Aina and Ryan Yates are still injured, while Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly have gone to Afcon.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Reed, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

Nottinghsm Forest: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Luiz; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

