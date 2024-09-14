( Getty Images )

A late Danny Ings goal snatched an unlikely 1-1 draw for West Ham United at Fulham in their Premier League derby at Craven Cottage.

Fulham went ahead in the 24th minute, with Raul Jimenez getting on the end of a pass from Emile Smith Rowe to find the net from close range and give the home side a fully deserved lead.

West Ham barely threatened in the opening half, and looked like coming away empty handed before substitute Ings struck late in added time to stun the home side.

Fulham are unbeaten in their last three league games while West Ham bounced back from their 3-1 loss to Manchester City before the international break.