Fulham vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Fulham 1-1 West Ham: There was late drama as Danny Ings rescued a point for the visitors
A late Danny Ings goal snatched an unlikely 1-1 draw for West Ham United at Fulham in their Premier League derby at Craven Cottage.
Fulham went ahead in the 24th minute, with Raul Jimenez getting on the end of a pass from Emile Smith Rowe to find the net from close range and give the home side a fully deserved lead.
West Ham barely threatened in the opening half, and looked like coming away empty handed before substitute Ings struck late in added time to stun the home side.
Fulham are unbeaten in their last three league games while West Ham bounced back from their 3-1 loss to Manchester City before the international break.
It ends honours even at Craven Cottage as Ings' last-gasp equalizer cancels out Jimenez's opener. Fulham were dominant in the first half, and looked largely comfortable for most of the second half, bar a couple of lapses. The equalizer is proof of a loss of concentration as West Ham, who struggled to create meaningful chances in the game, leaves West London with a point after a highly interesting game. The hosts will be kicking themselves to have lost two points, especially in the manner they have done so. The xG at full-time reads Fulham 1.61-0.53 West Ham. Thank you for tuning into this live text commentary for the Premier League match between Fulham and West Ham, which ended 1-1. We hope you enjoyed the game. Until next time, take care.
FULL-TIME: FULHAM 1-1 WEST HAM
Bassey gets his head on the free-kick, but fails to hit the target. It was a huge chance for the Nigerian to score a winner.
Great heads-up play from Bowen, who does well to keep the ball in with his cross and pick out Ings at the same time. Smart work from the attacker.
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL WEST HAM, THEY SNATCH A GOAL AT THE DEATH. Fulham switch off on the throw-in, as Coufal trhows the ball into Bowen, who crosses to Ings. The substitute brilliantly takes a touch before firing this past Leno. It is 1-1.
Nelson is booked for delaying the restart.
Nelson brings Bowen down to give West Ham a free-kick, another chance to swing the ball into the box.
Soler brings down Bassey, and has to be incredibly careful as he is on a yellow card. He gets away with it for now, but will have to be very cautious in these final few minutes.
Reed gets the ball into the box, but Mavropanos easily heads the ball out for a Fulham throw-in. This is exactly what Fulham would want as they look to hold on.
Fulham's last change sees Reed come on for Pereira as they try to hold onto the three points.
