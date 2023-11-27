Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
FULHAM SUBS: Tosin Adarabioyo, Harry Wilson, Marek Rodak, Kenny Tete, Sasa Lukic, Fode Ballo-Toure, Carlos Vinicius, Luke Harris, Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
FULHAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Calvin Bassey, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Alex Iwobi, Harrison Reed; Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Raul Jimenez.
As for Wolves, after a slightly slow start to their own season, they're hitting their stride now. They've lost just one of their last seven Premier League outings (W3 D3), though that defeat did come in their last away trip as they had a controversial penalty awarded against them in the dying moments which saw Sheffield United beat them 2-1. Wolves come into this game on the back of an outstanding stoppage-time comeback which saw them beat Tottenham 2-1 before the international break.
Compared to their heights of last season, Fulham have made an inconsistent start to this campaign, coming into this game sitting in 15th place with just 12 points so far. They've won just three of their Premier League games so far (D3 L6), and are without a win in their last four outings in the competition, drawing one and losing the other three. Two of their victories have come at home, including their most recent one - a 3-1 win over Sheffield United - though that was back at the start of October.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Fulham and Wolves at Craven Cottage!
