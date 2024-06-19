Niclas Fullkrug breaks Germany fan’s hand with wayward shot at Scotland match
The fan watched the remainder of the Euro 2024 game in hospital, but he will be present for Wednesday’s match against Hungary
A Germany fan suffered a broken arm after being hit by a wayward Niclas Fullkrug shot on Friday, but the supporter is set to be back in the stands on Wednesday.
Kai Flathmann was struck during the warm-up for Germany’s Euro 2024 opener against Scotland, and he was forced to watch the rest of the game from a hospital in Munich.
That has not deterred him from seeking a swift return to the stands, though, with Flathmann due to attend Germany’s game with Hungary on Wednesday (19 June) evening. Germany thrashed Scotland 5-1 in Group A, and the hosts continue their campaign at 6pm local time in Stuttgart.
Flathmann, who said he spent €195 on his ticket for the Scotland game, wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately, I could no longer watch the game live from row 1. During the warm-up, I was hit by a shot from Niclas Fullkrug.
“I then went to hospital where unfortunately a fracture was identified. But luckily [Fullkrug adjusted his aim] and made it 4-0.
“We’ll continue in Stuttgart on Wednesday, and I’ll be cheering on the team behind the goal again.”
Speaking to Bild, he added: “I sang along to the anthem on the stretcher. I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. Unfortunately I had to give up my dream of watching the opening game, but when do you ever get your hand broken by Fullkrug?”
The Germany team will reportedly send Flathmann a signed Fullkrug jersey as an apology.
Fullkrug came off the bench to score with a powerful shot against Scotland, as Germany made the perfect start to their Euros campaign.
Elsewhere in Group A, Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1. Scotland are due to face Switzerland at 9pm local time on Wednesday.
