Scotland play their second game of Euro 2024 against Switzerland but know their hopes of reaching the last-16 could be over already if they suffer a defeat in Cologne.

A disastrous 5-1 opening defeat to hosts Germany on Friday night saw manager Steve Clarke admit the team had let themselves down but now the talking must be done on the pitch as captain Andy Robertson declared it’s time for action. Scotland believe they owe the Tartan Army, who have once again travelled in their thousands to Cologne, a performance.

But Switzerland are experienced opposition and will be full of confidence after their impressive opening win against Hungary. The Swiss have reached the knockout stages at their last five major tournaments and, led by captain Granit Xhaka, offered a tactical flexibility that could take Scotland by surprise if they are not prepared.

Scotland know four points will be enough to get them through, with a draw still enough to give themselves a chance of progress ahead of the final fixture against Hungary. But a defeat would be another disappointment as Scotland look to give the Tartan Army something to shout about. Follow all the latest team news and build-up to tonight’s Group A fixture.