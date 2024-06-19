Germany laid down a marker in their demolition of Scotland in Munich ( Getty Images )

Julian Nagelsmann’s vibrant Germany side face Hungary in Stuttgart looking to move one step closer to the last 16 of Euro 2024.

The hosts won many plaudits after their display in the 5-1 victory against Scotland in the opening game, with Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz in particular signalling a new generation of German talent to go alongside established greats including Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan.

And while Germany further consolidated their status as one of the tournament favourites, Hungary – who some touted to be among the dark horses – fell to a disappointing 3-1 loss against Switzerland.

Marco Rossi’s side were 2-0 down by the end of the first half, and despite a far better display in the second period, they could not find an equaliser before conceding a third in added time. They’ll be aware that they are potentially still able to qualify in third but a surprise win against Germany would set them up nicely for a vital final group match against Scotland.

Follow all the latest news and match action in our live blog below, after coverage of Croatia v Albania: