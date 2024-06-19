✕ Close Albanian fans snap spaghetti in front of Italians at Euros

Croatia and Albania will face off in Hamburg as both sides look to grab their first points of Euro 2024.

Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia team were deservedly beaten by Spain in their opening game, with a disappointing display leading to a 3-0 loss, but their recent overachievements in tournament football mean that their spirits won’t be too dampened by that result.

The Croatians, led by 38-year-old Luka Modric, will be fully aware that three points against their Balkan neighbours will stand them in good stead to qualify in second or even third place in Group B.

Albania, who are fresh of scoring the quickest goal in European Championship history, will have gained some confidence from their performance against Italy, and the competition’s second-lowest ranked team will hope to spring a surprise against their esteemed opponents.

Follow all the latest news and match action in our live blog below, as well as the build-up to Germany vs Hungary and Scotland vs Switzerland: