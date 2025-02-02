Gabriel sparks Erling Haaland tensions with heated goal celebration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes wasted no time renewing his rivalry with Erling Haaland after the Gunners scored within two minutes against Manchester City in their huge Premier League clash at the Emirates.

Champions City made a calamitous start as Pep Guardiola’s side were caught playing out from the back and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard finished first-time to give the hosts the lead after just 104 seconds.

And Gabriel, who clashed with Haaland during the fractious 2-2 draw between the teams in September, celebrated by shouting into the Norwegian’s face as he ran past him to celebrate with his team-mates by the corner.

Haaland was tightly marked by Gabriel in the draw at the Etihad earlier this season and emotions spilled over when Haaland threw the ball the ball into the back of the defender’s head when City scored a late equaliser.

Gabriel and Haaland renewed their tensions ( Getty Images )

Haaland then told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to “stay humble” and clashed with several Gunners players after the final whistle. Haaland and Gabriel's rivalry was a plot point ahead of Arsenal and City facing off in a must-win clash for both teams.

Haaland was defended by manager Guardiola before the match and his behaviour on the pitch was praised. The 24-year-old did not react to Gabriel choosing to celebrate in his face after Arsenal took the lead.

“I’m surprised how he controls his emotions,” said Guardiola ahead of Sunday’s Premier League return encounter between the sides at the Emirates Stadium.

“Do you know that in every action he’s being pulled and the referee plays on? How many times has it happened? He’s never complained. He behaves incredibly well.

“When he pushes, it’s his fault – that’s for sure, 100 per cent – but he controls himself. He got emotional one time. For one day, I’m going to adjudicate what Erling has done? No, come on.

“It was not easy when you’re (playing) 90 minutes then Gabriel, the central defender, pushes him, hugs him and hacks him and hugs him and kisses him and these things. At the end, he’s a human being, he has to react.

“We cannot blame Erling. It’s the defender that pushed Erling. All central defenders in the Premier League go against him. You know it’s going to happen.

“Arsenal are a physical team – in a good way in many aspects – but at the end, what happened at the end for the emotions, happened. It’s absolutely done.”