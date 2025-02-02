Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result as Gunners mock rivals and spark title race into life
Arsenal 5-1 Manchester City: The Gunners ran riot against the champions to cut Liverpool’s lead at the top
Arsenal sparked their Premier League title challenge back into life by trashing rivals Manchester City in a heated 5-1 win that saw the Gunners earn revenge against the champions.
Tensions between the teams were high after September’s 2-2 draw between the teams but Arsenal earned a statement victory against Pep Guardiola's side, who had pipped them to the title in the last two seasons.
Goals from teenagers Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri ensured a triumphant victory for Mikel Arteta’s side, after Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal in front inside two minutes.
Erling Haaland equalised in the second half but Arsenal restored their advantage within 38 seconds off the restart as Thomas Partey’s strike deflected in off John Stones.
Lewis-Skelly added the third minutes later with his first Arsenal goal, before appearing to mock Haaland by copying his trademark celebration.
Kai Havertz made it four, making up for his earlier miss, before Nwaneri come off the bench to complete the demolition of the champions and cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table.
Follow all the updates from the Emirates Stadium with our live blog below:
FULL-TIME! Arsenal 5-1 Man City
Arsenal’s next match is a second leg tie in the Carabao Cup, with the Gunners needing to overturn a two-goal deficit against Newcastle at St James’ Park.
City have almost a week off, as they face Leyton Orient in the FA Cup on Saturday, 8 February.
FULL-TIME! Arsenal 5-1 Man City
That result pulls Arsenal to within six points of Liverpool at the top of the table, though the Reds have a game in hand.
City stay in fourth, on 41 points, though they could be overtaken by Chelsea tomorrow night.
FULL-TIME! Arsenal 5-1 Man City
That goal is more or less the last action of the game, and Arsenal have earned an emphatic win against their rivals.
They’re still a way off Liverpool, but that win will give them some serious confidence.
GOAL! Arsenal 5-1 Man City
92 mins
GOAL! Out of nowhere, and Ethan Nwaneri is clearly determined not to be outdone by fellow youngster Lewis-Skelly.
He makes it look deceptively simple. He picks the ball up from a great pass from Rice, and cuts inside before curling in a perfect effort that nestles at the bottom of the far corner.
Arsenal 4-1 Man City
90 mins
More good dribbling from Nwaneri ends with Martinelli receiving the pass on the overlap, but his cross is palmed away by Ortega.
There’ll be three minutes of added time here.
Arsenal 4-1 Man City
89 mins
OFF THE BAR! From the set-piece, Timber’s header at the front post hits the woodwork and bounces out.
Arsenal make another couple of changes as Lewis-Skelly and Havertz come off for Riccardo Calafiori and Raheem Sterling.
Arsenal 4-1 Man City
88 mins
Arsenal are certainly hunting a fifth too, with Nwaneri seeing his cross put behind by Akanji.
Arsenal 4-1 Man City
86 mins
Silva catches Nwaneri with a late challenge, and he might get a booking when the period of play ends.
‘Ole’ is ringing around the Emirates as Arsenal string together plenty of passes.
Silva avoids a booking in the end.
Arsenal 4-1 Man City
84 mins
A lovely little turn from Gabriel on the edge of the box plays in Timber, but he can’t create anything and has to settle for a corner, which eventually comes to nothing.
