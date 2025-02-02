Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result as Gunners mock rivals and spark title race into life

✕ Close Pep Guardiola says Haaland will control his emotions as striker prepares to face Gabriel in Arsenal clash

Arsenal sparked their Premier League title challenge back into life by trashing rivals Manchester City in a heated 5-1 win that saw the Gunners earn revenge against the champions.

Tensions between the teams were high after September’s 2-2 draw between the teams but Arsenal earned a statement victory against Pep Guardiola's side, who had pipped them to the title in the last two seasons.

Goals from teenagers Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri ensured a triumphant victory for Mikel Arteta’s side, after Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal in front inside two minutes.

Erling Haaland equalised in the second half but Arsenal restored their advantage within 38 seconds off the restart as Thomas Partey’s strike deflected in off John Stones.

Lewis-Skelly added the third minutes later with his first Arsenal goal, before appearing to mock Haaland by copying his trademark celebration.

Kai Havertz made it four, making up for his earlier miss, before Nwaneri come off the bench to complete the demolition of the champions and cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table.

Follow all the updates from the Emirates Stadium with our live blog below: