Who will present BBC’s World Cup coverage without Gary Lineker?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Lineker will leave the BBC and vacate his place as presenter of next summer’s World Cup, it was announced on Monday.

The former striker apologised last week for inadvertently sharing a pro-Palestine social media post which featured a picture of a rat, historically used as an antisemitic insult.

Lineker had been set to Match of the Day at the end of the current campaign, but was due to present live football coverage through to the 2026 Fifa World Cup. However, he will now will walk away after his final Match of the Day show on Sunday.

“Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember – both on the pitch and in the studio,” Lineker said.

“I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years. As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic – it goes against everything I stand for.

“However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”

Who could replace Gary Lineker?

His departure means someone will need to fill his vacant spot presenting the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup next year, as well as the FA Cup, which he had been set to return to. Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman were previously announced as the new Match of the Day presenters from next season onwards.

The trio will share duties on Saturday’s main show, as well as Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays and the newest addition to the football highlights schedule – Match Of The Day: Champions League – on Wednesdays.

The three are the likely frontrunners to replace Lineker as the anchor for the World Cup campaign, and could possibly split duties between them in the same manner as they are expected to on Match of the Day.

Cates, who has also fronted Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage since rejoining them in 2016, may not be able to juggle an extra commitment with a rival broadcaster. If those details were ironed out she would be a likely option, having previous experience covering World Cups from the 2010 edition, which she covered for ITV. She also presents BBC Radio 5 Live’s Tuesday night sports coverage.

Logan, a former gymnast, was the face of the BBC’s coverage of the Women’s Euros in 2023, when the Lionesses triumphed, and has also been a part of the team covering the Olympic Games, the World Cup and Commonwealth Games previously. She has also stepped in for Lineker during previous absences on Match of the Day.

Chapman currently presents the BBC’s Match Of The Day 2 as well as sports programmes on BBC Radio 5 Live, including Sports Report and the Monday Night Club.

Another contender to front the BBC’s coverage is Alex Scott, who moved into broadcasting after a successful playing career. She has presented Football Focus and previously worked alongside Lineker presenting the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year programme.