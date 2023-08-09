Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher do not believe it will be smooth sailing for Manchester City in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Man City have utterly dominated English football in recent years, winning the four most recent Premier League titles as well as the treble last campaign.

But Neville does not believe it will be Pep Guardiola holding aloft the trophy in May 2024.

“I am going to go for Arsenal to win the league. I’m going for Manchester City second, then Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Aston Villa,” he said speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, in partnership with Sky Bet.

He added: “I don’t think Arsenal could’ve done any more to close the gap [to Manchester City].

“They’ve shown real intent with the signings that they’ve made – my concern is that I look at and think they actually could win the league.

“They obviously fell short last season, but with the signings they’ve made I think they’re going to be better.”

Declan Rice can help Arsenal overhaul Man City, believe Neville (Getty Images)

Guardiola has the rare luxury of having players that cost significant sums of money on their bench, to the envy of many teams in the Premier League, but that in itself can cause more problems.

Players can find themselves frustrated, and Carragher believes the manager is unsure how to use England international Phil Foden.

“Phil Foden is not young anymore,” the former Liverpool player said, speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, in partnership with Sky Bet.

“Three or four years ago, we were saying he was going to be the best English player – it almost feels like Jude Bellingham has become that player, where he’s the one we build this England team around.

“Foden can’t quite get in the England team and can’t get in the Manchester City team. Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez have left, and they’re playing in the Community Shield a week before the season begins, and he still can’t get in the starting eleven.

“We all know how good he is – what is it that’s stopping him? Pep played Alvaréz behind Haaland – that’s a position where Foden could play, but he still doesn’t play him.”

Carragher believes Kane would not care about winning the Bundesliga (PA Wire)

Outside of the current title holders, there has been an ongoing debate over the future of Tottenham star striker Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich have had bids rejected for the centre forward, and Carragher believes the 30-year-old would not care about winning the Bundesliga.

Carragher said: “The record (Premier League all-time goals record, held by Alan Shearer with 260) is massive for him, people keep talking about Harry Kane and trophies, what if Kane goes to Bayern Munich and wins the Bundesliga? Who cares? He won’t care, they win the Bundesliga without him.

“Why do we want him to go? Everyone’s talking about him going to Bayern Munich, he’s one of the best players we’ve ever seen in the Premier League, why do we want him to go? Stay at Tottenham, and if you can go on a free to [Manchester] United or [Manchester] City, wherever you can go, do that.”