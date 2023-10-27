Jump to content

Liveupdated1698439324

Genoa vs Salernitana LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris

Luke Baker
Friday 27 October 2023 18:45
Comments
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Genoa face Salernitana in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698439301

Genoa vs Salernitana

Match ends, Genoa 1, Salernitana 0.

27 October 2023 21:41
1698439290

Genoa vs Salernitana

Second Half ends, Genoa 1, Salernitana 0.

27 October 2023 21:41
1698439250

Genoa vs Salernitana

Radu Dragusin (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 October 2023 21:40
1698439129

Genoa vs Salernitana

Koni De Winter (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

27 October 2023 21:38
1698439086

Genoa vs Salernitana

Substitution, Genoa. Alessandro Vogliacco replaces Stefano Sabelli.

27 October 2023 21:38
1698439060

Genoa vs Salernitana

Stefano Sabelli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 October 2023 21:37
1698439007

Genoa vs Salernitana

Foul by Caleb Ekuban (Genoa).

27 October 2023 21:36
1698438962

Genoa vs Salernitana

Attempt missed. Boulaye Dia (Salernitana) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

27 October 2023 21:36
1698438750

Genoa vs Salernitana

Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Loum Tchaouna.

27 October 2023 21:32
1698438636

Genoa vs Salernitana

Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi (Salernitana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

27 October 2023 21:30

