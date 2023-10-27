Genoa vs Salernitana LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris
Follow live coverage as Genoa face Salernitana in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Genoa 1, Salernitana 0.
Second Half ends, Genoa 1, Salernitana 0.
Radu Dragusin (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Koni De Winter (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Genoa. Alessandro Vogliacco replaces Stefano Sabelli.
Stefano Sabelli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Caleb Ekuban (Genoa).
Attempt missed. Boulaye Dia (Salernitana) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Loum Tchaouna.
Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi (Salernitana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
