The Women’s European Championship has reached the last-four stage and Germany are aiming to land a ninth title in the tournament’s history - but now come up against France.

So far Germany have kept four straight clean sheets and have won all their games, and remain right among the front-runners to go the distance and end a wait of nine years to add to their honours list in this competition.

France, however, showed their qualities in eventually seeing off the holders Netherlands in the last round - although they should have completed the job much earlier and cannot afford to be as profligate this time around.

They have never won a major competition and have reached the European Championship semis for the first time here at Euro 2022, but the next step is the biggest for Corinne Diacre’s side.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the semi-final.

When is Germany vs France?

The second semi-final kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, 27 July at Stadium:mk in Milton Keynes.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, while viewers can also stream the match on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

How did they reach this stage?

Germany are the only side yet to concede at Euro 2022 and have been extremely impressive in reaching the last four. They beat Denmark, Spain and Finland in the group stage, before knocking out Austria in the quarter-finals.

France beat Italy and Belgium in their own group, while also drawing with Iceland, before they knocked out the reigning champions Netherlands in the last eight, after extra time.

Predicted line-ups

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hegering, Hendrich, Rauch; Oberdorf, Dabritz; Magull; Huth, Buhl; Popp

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Toletti; Diani, Malard, Cascarino

Odds

Germany 31/18

Draw 11/5

France 23/12

Prediction

France to edge a tight game and make their way through to the final, though this is another game where extra time could be needed to separate the sides. France 1-0 Germany.