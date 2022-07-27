France have made it through to the semi-finals for the first time at a European Championship, but they now face a huge task in trying to beat Germany as they look to win Euro 2022.

Indeed, they’ve never been to the final of a major tournament in the women’s team’s history - fourth place at the 2011 World Cup and the London Olympics a year later remain their best achievements.

After knocking out the holders Netherlands in the quarters, their optimism should be through the roof - but Germany have been rock solid so far, winning every game without conceding a goal and hoping to add to their own honours list.

They have won two World Cups and eight Euros titles, having been a dominant force throughout the 90s and 2000s.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the semi-final.

When is Germany vs France?

The second semi-final kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, 27 July at Stadium:mk in Milton Keynes.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, while viewers can also stream the match on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

How did they reach this stage?

Germany are the only side yet to concede at Euro 2022 and have been extremely impressive in reaching the last four. They beat Denmark, Spain and Finland in the group stage, before knocking out Austria in the quarter-finals.

France beat Italy and Belgium in their own group, while also drawing with Iceland, before they knocked out the reigning champions Netherlands in the last eight, after extra time.

Predicted line-ups

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hegering, Hendrich, Rauch; Oberdorf, Dabritz; Magull; Huth, Buhl; Popp

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Toletti; Diani, Malard, Cascarino

Odds

Germany 31/18

Draw 11/5

France 23/12

Prediction

France to edge a tight game and make their way through to the final, though this is another game where extra time could be needed to separate the sides. France 1-0 Germany.