Euro 2022 is nearing its conclusion with only two games remaining to decide who will become the next Women’s European Champions. England booked their spot at Wembley last night with a destructive 4-0 victory over Sweden but the second place in the final is still up for grabs.

Tonight, Germany face France in Milton Keynes with the winner advancing into Sunday’s showpiece match. The Germans are aiming to land a ninth title in the tournament’s history and have won all their games in this campaign so far. They’ve kept four clean sheets and remain as one of the favourites to go the distance; ending a nine year wait to add to their honours list in this competition.

Their opponents, France, have never before reached the semi-final stage of the European Championships but showed off their qualities by beating holders Netherlands in the previous round. They’ve never been to the final of a major tournament in the women’s team’s history with a fourth-place finish at the 2011 World Cup and the 2012 London Olympics remaining their best achievements. Against the Netherlands, Corinne Diacre’s side wasted good chances to score early on and although they came through that match with the victory they cannot afford to be as profligate against the eight-time champions this time around.

