Germany vs France LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more as England discover who they’ll face in Euro 2022 final
Who will make it to Wembley and take on the Lionesses in the Euro 2022 showpiece on Sunday?
Euro 2022 is nearing its conclusion with only two games remaining to decide who will become the next Women’s European Champions. England booked their spot at Wembley last night with a destructive 4-0 victory over Sweden but the second place in the final is still up for grabs.
Tonight, Germany face France in Milton Keynes with the winner advancing into Sunday’s showpiece match. The Germans are aiming to land a ninth title in the tournament’s history and have won all their games in this campaign so far. They’ve kept four clean sheets and remain as one of the favourites to go the distance; ending a nine year wait to add to their honours list in this competition.
Their opponents, France, have never before reached the semi-final stage of the European Championships but showed off their qualities by beating holders Netherlands in the previous round. They’ve never been to the final of a major tournament in the women’s team’s history with a fourth-place finish at the 2011 World Cup and the 2012 London Olympics remaining their best achievements. Against the Netherlands, Corinne Diacre’s side wasted good chances to score early on and although they came through that match with the victory they cannot afford to be as profligate against the eight-time champions this time around.
Follow all the action as Germany take on France in the Euro 2022 semi-finals:
England surge into Euro 2022 final with thrashing of Sweden
Last night wherever you looked, history was against England.
Take your pick: their record of only winning a handful of their many previous meetings with Sweden; the fact that their semi-final opponents were the highest-ranked team at this Women’s European Championship and unbeaten in 90 minutes since 2019; or, perhaps most pertinently of all, the Lionesses’ three consecutive semi-final defeats at their last three major international tournaments.
The record books provided little comfort.
Yet as Sarina Wiegman has insisted throughout this tournament, history counts for nothing. The Lionesses are one game away from winning their first major tournament, having booked their place in Sunday’s Wembley final in emphatic style.
Four unanswered goals –the third being a truly sensational backheel by Alessia Russo – put world-class opposition to the sword at Bramall Lane and ensured that the Lionesses progress to their biggest game in 13 years with all the momentum they need.
England surge into Euro 2022 final with thrashing of Sweden
England 4-0 Sweden: The Lionesses weathered an early storm before exploding into life to book a first major tournament final place since 2009
France move away from Rotherham
Tonight’s match is being played at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes and it will be the first game of Euro 2022 that France have played outside of Rotherham.
The New York Stadium was France’s base for the group stages and they played all three games there before topping the group to set up a home tie against the Netherlands.
France captain, Wendie Renard, spoke about her new surroundings saying: “It’s a lovely stadium. The pitch seems fine and a bit softer. That is a good thing for us.
“We’ll get our bearings later on, during training. The most important thing is the quality of the pitch. Here, in England, it’s something that we don’t really think about because all the pitches are amazing.”
Rest of German squad negative for Covid
The German FA explained that Klara Buhl is now isolating after her positive Covid test and is not showing symptoms. The rest of the team and staff have tested negative. In a press conference on Tuesday head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said:
"The most important thing is Klara is feeling very well and has hardly any symptoms, that’s why we were surprised to hear she is positive.
"It has made us all a bit subdued. We knew it could happen and see this as our next challenge. We will try to stay in this tournament and provide some happiness for her.
"We’ve tested everyone else and everyone seems fine. We had a meeting with the team and we can only influence the things we can influence.
"We give support to the player and everyone got in touch with Klara. I know this team is so amazing so it will bring them closer together."
Buhl out for Germany
The eight-time European champions have been dealt a blow ahead of tonight’s semi-final with France as winger Klara Buhl will miss the match due to testing positive for Covid-19.
The 21-year-old has played in all four of her country’s games so far with Germany winning each on, scoring 11 goals and not conceding any.
Germany vs France
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the second Euro 2022 semi-final as Germany face France in Milton Keynes.
Germany are unbeaten through their campaign so far, keeping four clean sheets in as many games. They topped Group B before easing past a resiliant Austria 2-0 in the quarter-finals.
France also finished top of their group and faced the Netherlands in the last-eight. A flurry of missed chances threatened to hlat Corinne Diacre’s sides progress but Eve Perisset sank a penalty in extra-time to send Les Bleus into their first ever Women’s Euros semi-final.
The winner of this semi-final will journey on to Wembley where they’ll face England who cruised into the final after demolishing Sweden 4-0 in the first semi-final.
We’ll be bringing you all the action from tonight’s game as well as reaction from England’s victory over Sweden yesterday.
