The Premier League Golden Boot goes to the top scorer each season in England’s top flight, an award which usually requires somewhere in the low 20s to be in the running for.

This year it looks an entirely different proposition already, with Norwegian striker Erling Haaland set on ripping up the record books after hitting three hat-tricks inside his first eight league games since signing for Manchester City.

He’ll still have competition from other established elite forwards, but there’s ground to make up for all of them if they want to catch the powerful former Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund attacker.

Last season, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham’s Heung-min Son shared the Golden Boot after netting 23 each, but both have made slow starts to the 2022/23 campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Golden Boot race including the standings, latest odds and who Haaland will be up against in the fight for the European Golden Shoe. Last updated: 7 October

Golden Boot race 2022/23: Top 10 scorers

Erling Haaland, Man City - 14 goals Harry Kane, Tottenham - 7 Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham - 6 Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal - 5 James Maddison, Leicester - 5 Roberto Firmino, Liverpool - 5 Phil Foden, Man City - 5 Ivan Toney, Brentford - 5 Leandro Trossard, Brighton - 5 Three players - 4

Golden Boot latest odds

Haaland 1/7

Kane 10/1

Jesus 12/1

Salah 16/1

Mitrovic 25/1

Toney 33/1

Son 33/1

Nunez 33/1

Diaz 40/1

Sterling 40/1

Most recent Golden Boot winners

21/22: Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son - 23 goals

20/21: Harry Kane - 22 goals

19/20: Jamie Vardy - 22 goals

18/19: Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane - 22 goals

17/18: Mohamed Salah - 32 goals

Will Haaland win the European Golden Shoe?

Outside of the Premier League, there’s a Europe-wide competition to be top scorer across all domestic leagues, with the Golden Shoe going to the player who amasses the most points.

In England’s top flight, Spain’s LaLiga, the Italian Serie A, the German Bundesliga and the French Ligue 1, a goal is worth two points, while nations with Uefa coefficients from sixth to 22nd are worth 1.5 points per goal. Any goal scored in the top flight of a nation ranked thereafter is worth one point.

Robert Lewandowski won the award in both 20/21 and 21/22 while playing for Bayern Munich.

The latest standings below only include players from Europe’s top five leagues as they are most likely to win the award.