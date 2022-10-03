Pep Guardiola hailed Erling Haaland’s determination to “run like an animal” after he maintained his stunning start at Manchester City with a brilliant derby hat-trick.

The prolific Norwegian bagged his third treble of the season – and took his goal tally for the football club to 17 in just 11 appearances – as the ruthless champions thrashed rivals Manchester United 6-3 in the Premier League.

He also became the quickest player to score three successive top-flight hat-tricks, doing so in just eight games.

The previous record was held by Michael Owen, who achieved it in 48 appearances.

