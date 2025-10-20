Liverpool captain Grace Fisk called up to England squad
Fisk is in line to make her first senior appearance for the Lionesses
Liverpool captain Grace Fisk has been called up to Sarina Wiegman's England squad to replace the injured Katie Reid ahead of their matches against Brazil and Australia.
Arsenal defender Reid has withdrawn along with Manchester City midfielder Grace Clinton, who has sustained a small injury and will remain with her club.
The FA said: "Both will remain with their clubs for rehabilitation."
Fisk, who was appointed Reds captain in September, is uncapped for England at senior level but has appeared for her country across the Lionesses pathway.
She signed a new contract at Liverpool earlier this year, extending her stay on Merseyside after spending the first nine years of her senior career based in London, first at Millwall before crossing the divide to West Ham.
Fisk will be in line to make her senior debut as the Lionesses meet at St George's Park on Monday before taking on Brazil at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and then hosting the Matildas at Pride Park on 28 October.
Additional reporting from PA
