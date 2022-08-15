Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Graeme Souness has been called “disgraceful” after using the term “a man’s game” while analysing Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham.

The Sky Sports pundit, working alongside former England international Karen Carney, with David Jones as presenter, discussed the ill-tempered affair, with the two managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte twice clashing on the touchline.

Souness, while reacted to the 2-2 draw, said: “Referees are letting a lot more go and it makes for a better watch. We’ve all played the game, with simulation and people throwing themselves into the ground. I haven’t seen that in the two games today. It’s a man’s game all of a sudden now.”

Souness added “boys will be boys” when commenting on the managers’ squabble, before uproar among those in support of the Lionesses’ historic Euro 2022 victory this summer.

England and Chelsea star Bethany England took to Twitter to criticise Souness, stating: “‘It’s a man’s game’, “men at it”. Get in the bin, what a disgraceful thing to say after the summer this country has just seen.”

Eniola Aluko added: “Awkward turtles, Graeme Souness talking about ‘it’s a man’s game again’ sat next to an England centurion Karen Carney, two weeks after Lionesses end a 56-year wait and win European Championships. Come on. It’s not okay.”

While there was also support for Souness from former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan.

Jordan replied to England, countering: “Oh dear. Is this what it’s come down to? A man describing a game featuring men can’t apparently use the word men or man in conjugation with a game that featured solely men! Get over yourself, you do equality and injustice!”