Graeme Souness labelled ‘disgraceful’ for ‘man’s game’ comment after Chelsea vs Tottenham
Bethany England was outraged by the Sky Sports pundit’s comments in light of the Lionesses’ victory at Euro 2022 this summer
Graeme Souness has been called “disgraceful” after using the term “a man’s game” while analysing Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham.
The Sky Sports pundit, working alongside former England international Karen Carney, with David Jones as presenter, discussed the ill-tempered affair, with the two managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte twice clashing on the touchline.
Souness, while reacted to the 2-2 draw, said: “Referees are letting a lot more go and it makes for a better watch. We’ve all played the game, with simulation and people throwing themselves into the ground. I haven’t seen that in the two games today. It’s a man’s game all of a sudden now.”
Souness added “boys will be boys” when commenting on the managers’ squabble, before uproar among those in support of the Lionesses’ historic Euro 2022 victory this summer.
England and Chelsea star Bethany England took to Twitter to criticise Souness, stating: “‘It’s a man’s game’, “men at it”. Get in the bin, what a disgraceful thing to say after the summer this country has just seen.”
Eniola Aluko added: “Awkward turtles, Graeme Souness talking about ‘it’s a man’s game again’ sat next to an England centurion Karen Carney, two weeks after Lionesses end a 56-year wait and win European Championships. Come on. It’s not okay.”
While there was also support for Souness from former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan.
Jordan replied to England, countering: “Oh dear. Is this what it’s come down to? A man describing a game featuring men can’t apparently use the word men or man in conjugation with a game that featured solely men! Get over yourself, you do equality and injustice!”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies