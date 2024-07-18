Graham Potter responds to England job speculation after Gareth Southgate exit

Support truly

Graham Potter has admitted he is “ready” to return to management amid rumours linking him with the vacant England job.

The former Brighton and Chelsea boss has been mentioned as one of the potential frontrunners to replace Gareth Southgate following the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

But he has dismissed the speculation, instead praising Southgate for his eight-year spell in charge of the national team.

"Today is not the day to speak about [the England vacancy]," Potter told Sky Sports News . "I’m proud of the job Gareth Southgate did.

"As an Englishman in football, I don’t think there’s anybody who has more respect than he has, how he conducted himself, him and his staff, qualifying for tournaments, going deep into tournaments, getting the country behind the team, he’s done an amazing job.

"I’d like to wish him well, I hope he has a nice break, and wish him well for whatever he decides to do next."

Graham Potter has not had a job since leaving Chelsea last year ( REUTERS )

Potter has been out of work since being dismissed by Chelsea in April 2023, choosing to assess his options rather than take the first job on offer.

"I spoke to a few clubs but it wasn’t the right thing,” he said. “It was important I was patient and waited for the right opportunity and took the time with the family to reflect and think about what I wanted to do. Now I’m in that good place where I’m happy to be ready and looking forward to the next challenge.

"I’ve had a great break. The journey from where I started to where I finished doesn’t come for free. Moving three countries, with a young family and all that comes with being a football manager. It was important for me to take a break, reflect and re-energise. It was a good time to look at other things, other sports, other teams and visit places. I feel really ready, really excited to be back when the right opportunity comes.

"If [what comes next is] anything like the previous 12 years I’ll be delighted. Three promotions in Sweden, a major trophy in Sweden, qualification to the Europa League, through the Europa League with a team from the northern part of Sweden.

“Helping Swansea get back on their feet and then leaving Brighton in the place of fourth in the table with probably the best pound-for-pound squad in the league at the time was an incredible achievement by lots of people. If I could do that again I’d be very satisfied.

"I feel in a really good place, all the experiences I’ve had have made me a better person, a better coach. Good and bad. The Chelsea experience was a fantastic experience for me even though it didn’t end how I wanted it to end. Now it’s a case of onwards and upwards."