Greece vs Scotland live: Team news ahead of vital World Cup 2026 qualifier as Scot chase Group C top spot
Can Scotland keep pace with Denmark in the hunt for automatic World Cup qualification?
Scotland are taking on Greece in a crucial qualifier for the 2026 World Cup tonight as they push for an automatic spot in next summer’s 48-nation tournament.
The Scots are in a battle with Group C leaders Denmark for the sole automatic qualification place. Both teams have 10 points from four games but the Danes have the better goal difference and, given they are expected to beat Belarus this evening, Scotland desperately need to beat Greece here to keep pace at the top.
Steve Clarke’s side will then meet Denmark at Hampde Park on Tuesday night in a huge showdown to decide who books their place at the World Cup and who has to settle for the play-offs.
Scotland secured at least a play-off when they beat Greece and Belarus at Hampden last month, but they will need to improve on both performances to stand a chance of sealing automatic qualification.
Follow all the latest updates from Greece v Scotland below.
