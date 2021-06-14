Euro 2020 is underway at last after a year’s delay brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and two of the UK home nations, England and Scotland, find themselves paired in the same group.

The luck of the draw means the teams face each other in an eagerly anticipated game at Wembley on Friday night as the Scots, making their first major tournament appearance in 23 years, return to the scene of their narrow defeat at Euro 96, decided by a saved penalty and a Paul Gascoigne wonder goal as the stadium rocked to “Three Lions”.

England made a steady start to their Euros campaign on a sweltering Sunday, seeing off arch-rivals Croatia 1-0 thanks to a winner from Raheem Sterling and a dominant display by Leeds midfield general Kalvin Phillips.

Now it’s the turn of Steve Clarke’s Tartan Army, who take on the Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Monday afternoon, a team whose best known players are West Ham duo Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

Here’s everything you need to know about that match and here’s how Group D is looking at this early stage of proceedings.