Six people die in Guinea celebrating win over Gambia at Africa Cup of Nations

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Six people have died in Guinea celebrating the country’s win over Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Guinea’s 1-0 win at the tournament, which is hosted in neighbouring Ivory Coast, was only their third Afcon win in the past decade, and gave them hope of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

The victory sparked wild scenes back home as people took to the streets in cars and on motorcycles in the Guinean capital, Conakry, on Friday night. According to Agence France Presse, many revellers sat on car bonnets as they raced around the city.

The Guinean football federation confirmed the deaths, along with a number of injuries. Three people died when two vehicles travelling at high speed collided, it was reported.

Former Guinea star Pascal Feindouno called for calm. “I have a message to send to Guinean men and women,” Feindouno told the BBC in Yamoussoukro, where the national team are based.

“Rest assured that we will do something at the Nations Cup but we have learned something that will destabilise us. We learned there were deaths after the victory against The Gambia. We want this to stop because we are here to defend the colours of the country.

“Everything is going well for us at the moment so support the country but don’t do anything to kill each other or oneself. Stay calm. Thank you.”

more to follow...