Harry Kane ‘really proud’ to reach remarkable career milestone

Harry Kane has marked a significant career milestone, netting his 500th goal during Bayern Munich’s dominant 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

The England skipper reached the landmark with a brace, first converting a penalty in the 22nd minute before adding his second just three minutes later with a precise low strike from outside the box.

Leon Goretzka sealed the three points for Bayern after the interval, while Kane’s first-half heroics brought his Bundesliga tally for the season to an impressive 26 goals.

Since his move from Tottenham in 2023, Kane has scored 126 goals in all competitions for the German giants. Following his 500th career goal, the prolific striker took to his official X account to express gratitude.

"For me personally, I’m really proud to reach 500 career goals. All these milestones are something I’m really proud of," Kane stated. "I try and take it in, I try and appreciate it. A big thanks to all my teammates over the years, all the coaches, all the staff that have helped me to achieve it."

He added: "As always we look forward to the next game, the next goal and hopefully can start wracking up a few more and see how far we can get. Appreciate all the messages and support, looking forward to next week already."

Bayern Munich currently sit six points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga. The Bavarian giants will next play Eintracht Frankfurt on 21 February before a crucial away clash with Dortmund on 28 February.

Harry Kane reached 500 career goals with a double for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen ( John Walton/PA )

Prior to his move to Germany, Kane scored 280 goals across all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur, where he is the club’s all-time top goal scorer.

Kane is also England’s all-time top goal scorer, having so far bagged 78 goals in 112 games for the Three Lions.

The striker's impressive tally also incorporates goals scored during loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall and Leicester City in the early days of his career.