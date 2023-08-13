Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Kane has been officially unveiled as a new Bayern Munich player in a ceremony at the Allianz Arena today. He addressed the media in a press conference and spoke about his club-record move to the Bundesliga champions.

The England captain completed his transfer to the Bundesliga champions early on Saturday morning and made his debut for Bayern as a substitute in the German Super Cup yesterday. He missed out on a first career trophy as RB Leipzig won the match 3-0.

“It’s been an awesome experience so far. A lot going on, a lot of new faces, new surroundings but the reception that me and my family have got since we’ve been here and the reception at the game last night was just magical.” Kane said during the press conference this afternoon.

“I’m really excited to be here and can’t wait to settle down and get to work. I’ve always said in my career I’ve wanted to keep improving and pushing myself to my limits and see how far that can take me. Ultimately I wanted to be playing at the highest level, I wanted to be in the Champions League and I wanted to be fighting for titles every year.

“Coming to Bayern Munich, one of the biggest clubs in the world gives me that opportunity so I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Kane was also asked what it was like to go through with the transfer from Tottenham to Bayern and he added: “It was a busy couple of days, a busy week in general. This is obviously the first transfer that I’ve been involved in. It was an up and down experience but I’m happy to be here now and I said yesterday on my social media that I wish Tottenham and Daniel Levy all the best, but my focus is here now.

“I’ve spent my whole career in England and the Premier League so it might take a bit of adapting to a new league and playing against different teams. As you saw yesterday with Leipzig there’s some great teams in this league and it’s going to be a real challenge.

“I know everyone expects Bayern Munich to win the league every year but as you’ve seen the teams are improving and it’s getting tougher and tougher. It’s a challenge every season and for me it’s about settling in as comfortable as possible, understanding the different types of teams and the way I have to play and adapt. I’ve done that throughout my career, whether with Tottenham or the national team, and I’ll do that here.”

Kane has signed a deal until June 2027 after Tottenham agreed an £86.4million deal plus add-ons to sell him to the German side. He was given a rapturous round of applause by the Bayern fans yesterday after coming onto the pitch in the second half as their new No. 9.

The striker had earlier announced his departure from Spurs on social media saying: “It’s not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future, but it’s a thank you and I’ll see you soon.”

Kane’s debut did not go as planned as Bayern were defeated 3-0 by RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup (Getty Images)

Despite the defeat to Leipzig, Kane will quickly prove his worth to Bayern who have finally found a centre-forward replacement for Robert Lewandowksi. The 30-year-old has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times - in 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2020/21. He has 213 goals from 320 Premier League games and is second behind Alan Shearer on the English top-flight’s goalscoring list.

Wanting to add trophies to his impressive career, Kane has joined a European powerhouse. Thomas Tuchel’s side claimed their 33rd Bundesliga title last season which was their 11th title in a row. They have won the Champions League six times and German Cup on 20 occasions.

Kane told his new club’s website: “I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now.

“Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.

“I feel like it was the right step in my career to really push myself and test myself on the highest level so that’s why I’m here and I look forward to that challenge.”