Harry Kane says he didn't see Daniel Levy’s departure from Tottenham Hotspur coming, as the England striker hailed “a fantastic chairman”.

Kane left Spurs for Bayern Munich in 2023, amid some tension over a protracted saga. The England captain still had warm words for Levy, having had his career cross over with some of the chairman’s most high-profile years at Spurs.

“Obviously it was a bit of a surprise, if I’m honest,” Kane said. “I didn’t expect it, didn’t see that coming.

“Daniel has been a fantastic chairman for Tottenham in the 20-or-so years he’s been there. Considering where the club was and where it is now, I think there's been a big change, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well.

“At any stage there’s always going to be change in clubs, and change in the higher positions.”

Levy left Spurs abruptly on Thursday, amid a widespread feeling that the owning Lewis family had decided the time was right for change.

“Obviously I don’t know too much about why or what happened,” Kane added. “All I can say is I wish Daniel all the best in whatever’s next for him.

“We obviously built a relationship over the time we had together. I'm sure at some stage we’ll catch up. Overall for Tottenham it’s a new chapter they're trying to create now.”

Tottenham fans had been calling for Levy's departure for a while due to perceived failings in the transfer market ( Action Images/Reuters )

Since Levy stepped down from his role, the Tottenham board says it has “unequivocally rejected” two expressions of interest in acquiring the club and insisted the Premier League outfit is “not for sale”.

Levy’s departure led to speculation of a Spurs takeover bid, with former Newcastle joint-owner Amanda Staveley repeatedly linked with a move to buy the north London club through PCP International Finance during the past 12 months.

In a statement issued late on Sunday evening, the Tottenham board confirmed it had “received, and unequivocally rejected, separate preliminary expressions of interest in relation to proposals to acquire the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of ENIC from (i) PCP International Finance… and (ii) a consortium of investors led by Dr. Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng through Firehawk Holdings Limited”.