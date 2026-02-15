Harry Kane ‘really proud’ to reach 500 goals career landmark

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Kane expressed his pride after reaching a landmark 500th career goal in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.

The England skipper brought up the milestone with two goals in the match, slotting home from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute and added his second three minutes later with a low strike from outside the box.

Leon Goretzka wrapped up three points for Bayern after the break and Kane’s first half contribution took his tally to 26 goals scored so far in the Bundesliga this season.

Since joining Bayern from Tottenham in 2023, Kane has 126 goals in all competitions for the German side and after reaching his 500th career goal, the striker thanked those who have helped him along the way.

Speaking in a video posted on his official X account, Kane said: “For me personally, I’m really proud to reach 500 career goals. All these milestones are something I’m really proud of.

“I try and take it in, I try and appreciate it. A big thanks to all my teammates over the years, all the coaches, all the staff that have helped me to achieve it.

“As always we look forward to the next game, the next goal and hopefully can start wracking up a few more and see how far we can get. Appreciate all the messages and support, looking forward to next week already.”