Harry Kane will return to Tottenham Hotspur later this week, after communication with the club over his plans.

The striker failed to report for a second day of pre-season training on Tuesday, in a move which did shock many at the club.

The expectation is now that Spurs will fine Kane for a breach of contract, although the situation is no longer so toxic, with the 28-year-old set to return by the end of the week.

Chairman Daniel Levy will hold talks with the forward about his future, with the Kane camp insistent they have a gentleman’s agreement, as he attempts to force a move to Manchester City.

The Spurs hierarchy do not feel that is the case, and the only potential passage is the English champions putting in a huge bid.

Many believe Levy would only consider something close to £200m, although he fundamentally does not want to sell the player to another English club. Kane, on the other side, has no wish to go abroad.

Kane admitted before Euro 2020 he would have a conversation with chairman Levy over a potential move

“I think it’s definitely a conversation to be had with the club,” Kane told Gary Neville on The Overlap. “Yeah, like you say, I want to be playing in the biggest games.

“The biggest moments. Like, this season I’m there watching the Champions League, watching the English teams in there doing amazing. They are the games that I want to be involved in. I want to be in them games.

“So for sure, it’s a moment in my career where I have to kind of reflect and see where I’m at and have a good, honest conversation with the chairman.

“I hope that we can have that conversation. I’m sure that he’ll want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career this moment in time.

“[Levy] has been fair with me. He’s never kind of just held me onto a contract and said, ‘No, I’ve paid you that. You’re going to stay on that.’ So, we’ve always had a good relationship. But yeah, I’m not sure how that conversation will go, if I’m honest.

“But you know what it’s like as players, you don’t know what the chairman is thinking. I don’t know, I mean he might want to sell me. He might be thinking, ‘If I could get 100 million for you, then why not?’ Do you know what I mean? I’m not going to be worth that for the next two or three years.”