Harry Kane waits on Bayern Munich move as Tottenham talks continue

Negotiations between Tottenham and Bayern Munich are still ongoing over Harry Kane

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Friday 11 August 2023 08:44
Bayern Munich Agree Harry Kane Deal With Tottenham

Harry Kane’s prospective move to Bayern Munich isn’t yet 100% completed as negotiations are still ongoing with Tottenham Hotspur about the exact make-up of the fee.

While the Premier League club on Wednesday agreed they were willing to sell the 30-year-old, and the principles appeared settled, it is understood that there are still talks about what the exact figures will look like.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has wanted 80% of the fee up guaranteed, with the rest made up of achievable bonuses and add-ons to take it over £110m.

It is understood this is not completely agreed. While the transfer is not under threat at the moment, it could significantly delay the process, and perhaps even prevent Kane making his debut for Bayern in the German Super Cup against Leipzig on Saturday.

The player has been due to fly to Munich for his medical on Friday after approval from Spurs. In the meantime, however, talks between the clubs are ongoing.

