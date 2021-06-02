Harry Kane deserves better than his trophy-less Tottenham Hotspur spell, team-mate Moussa Sissoko has said.

Kane came through Spurs’ academy before spending the best part of five years on loan elsewhere, eventually establishing himself as a Tottenham regular in 2014.

The striker, 27, has claimed the Premier League Golden Boot award on three occasions – including this season – but Tottenham have not won any silverware during his time at the club.

Kane reportedly told Spurs recently of his desire to move on this summer in hopes of finally winning a trophy, and that would be no less than he deserves, according to Sissoko.

“Like all players, [Kane] wants to win titles,” Sissoko told Foot Mercato.

“A player of his stature deserves to win titles each season. Sadly, we have failed to do so each time for various reasons. I think that this must irk him inside.

“He did not officially say that he wanted to leave the club,” the Tottenham midfielder claimed, adding: “Harry is one of, today, the best attackers in the world. Each year, he finishes as the top scorer in the Premier League or is among the best goalscorers in the league.

“He had an exceptional year [this season], because he finished as top scorer and top assister in the Premier League.

“I do not know if he will leave or not, but if he ever did leave, I would wish him the best – because he deserves to win titles with all that he has done. He is truly an extraordinary player.

“We would like to have him with us for as long as possible. Aside from that, it is all between the president, his agent and him. I simply wish him the best.”

Kane will have a shot at international silverware this summer as he captains England at the rescheduled Euro 2020.

Sissoko, meanwhile, was named in the France squad for the tournament.