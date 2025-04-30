Harry Redknapp breaks silence on Thomas Tuchel ‘joke’ after ‘German spy’ comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Redknapp says calling England manager Thomas Tuchel a “German spy” was a joke that “badly backfired”.

Redknapp, 78, was filmed making the comments to a crowd at a charity event last month.

In the video, Redknapp calls Tuchel a “German spy.... sent over to f--- us up”, with his comments met with laughter from the audience.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Portsmouth manager also appeared to make a Nazi salute while talking about Tuchel in the video.

Redknapp was asked about the incident in an interview with Al Arabiya in Dubai, and said: “No, don't go there.

“Oh my god, it was a joke, you know, that badly backfired. But it was only a joke.

“Hopefully he [Tuchel] can do well with the England team. He managed a lot of the players at Chelsea.”

Tuchel is the first German manager of the England team and third foreign head coach of the men’s side, after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

In the interview with Al Arabiya, Redknapp went on to say that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe would have been “perfect” as England manager.

“I'm sure if the England job came up, he wouldn't be able to turn it down and I'm sure that will happen eventually,” Redknapp said.

“In this particular time, we needed to look for a manager and Tuchel was available. And he's got a very good track record.”