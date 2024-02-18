Who does Harry Styles support as star watches Luton vs Manchester United?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Styles stunned Premier League fans as he made a surprise appearance at Kenilworth Road to watch Luton Town’s fixture against Manchester United on Sunday.

The As It Was singer and three-time Grammy winner took his seat in the stands after meeting the Sky Sports punditry team before kick-off, including Gary Neville, Jamie Redknapp and Luton captain Tom Lockyer.

Styles was sat next to former Luton striker and club legend Mick Harford, and the former One Direction star was greeted with a fast start at Kenilworth Road as United striker Rasmus Hojlund scored twice in the first seven minutes before Carlton Morris pulled one back for the hosts.

Styles was not wearing the colours of either team, instead wearing a dark coat and blue cardigan, but he has previously suggested that he is a Manchester United fan and said former United star David Beckham was one of his inspirations when he was growing up.

Styles, who grew up in Cheshire, said he was a fan of the ‘Class of 92’ team that dominated the Premier League in the late 90s and early 2000s.

It’s unlikely the 30-year-old music star expected to be treated to five-star hospitality on his visit to Kenilworth Road, however.

Styles was next to Luton legend Mick Harford (Action Images via Reuters)

Styles takes in the game at Kenilworth Road (Getty Images)

Luton’s home ground has developed a reputation as one of the few old-school football ground left in English football and Kenilworth Road became a particular outlier after the club’s promotion to the Premier League, where it stands alongside grounds like Old Trafford, Anfield, the Emirates and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which are all fitted with lavish hospitality suits.