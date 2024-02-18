Luton vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

✕ Close We have to deal with Luton atmosphere, won't understimate it - Ten Hag

Manchester United visit Luton Town and Kenilworth Road in the Premier League as Erik ten Hag’s side look to build on their resurgent form and continue a top-four push.

United have won three in a row in the Premier League, including an impressive away win at Aston Villa last weekend, and could close the gap on Tottenham to three points following their defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

But, apart from suffering a setback against Sheffield United last time out, Luton have performed well at home this season and Rob Edwards’s side pushed their visitors close in the reverse fixture in November.

United will know that they have to keep their winning run going if they are to push for the Champions League places over the second half of the season.

