Heidenheim vs Augsburg LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Voith-Arena
Follow live coverage as Heidenheim face Augsburg in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 2, FC Augsburg 5.
Second Half ends, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 2, FC Augsburg 5.
Attempt missed. Lennard Maloney (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Tim Siersleben (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tim Siersleben (1. FC Heidenheim 1846).
Goal! 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 2, FC Augsburg 5. Elvis Rexhbeçaj (FC Augsburg) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Tim Siersleben (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Foul by Stefan Schimmer (1. FC Heidenheim 1846).
Maximilian Bauer (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tim Siersleben (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
