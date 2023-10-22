Jump to content

Liveupdated1697995443

Heidenheim vs Augsburg LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Voith-Arena

Luke Baker
Sunday 22 October 2023 15:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Heidenheim face Augsburg in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697995407

Heidenheim vs Augsburg

Match ends, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 2, FC Augsburg 5.

22 October 2023 18:23
1697995399

Heidenheim vs Augsburg

Second Half ends, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 2, FC Augsburg 5.

22 October 2023 18:23
1697995390

Heidenheim vs Augsburg

Attempt missed. Lennard Maloney (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

22 October 2023 18:23
1697995203

Heidenheim vs Augsburg

Tim Siersleben (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

22 October 2023 18:20
1697995202

Heidenheim vs Augsburg

Foul by Tim Siersleben (1. FC Heidenheim 1846).

22 October 2023 18:20
1697994933

Heidenheim vs Augsburg

Goal! 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 2, FC Augsburg 5. Elvis Rexhbeçaj (FC Augsburg) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

22 October 2023 18:15
1697994892

Heidenheim vs Augsburg

Penalty conceded by Tim Siersleben (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

22 October 2023 18:14
1697994702

Heidenheim vs Augsburg

Foul by Stefan Schimmer (1. FC Heidenheim 1846).

22 October 2023 18:11
1697994639

Heidenheim vs Augsburg

Maximilian Bauer (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

22 October 2023 18:10
1697994636

Heidenheim vs Augsburg

Tim Siersleben (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22 October 2023 18:10

