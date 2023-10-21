Hellas Verona vs Napoli LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi
Follow live coverage as Hellas Verona face Napoli in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Verona 1, Napoli 3.
Second Half ends, Verona 1, Napoli 3.
Attempt missed. Marco Faraoni (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt saved. Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Gianluca Gaetano (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesper Lindstrøm.
Attempt blocked. Jesper Lindstrøm (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Gaetano.
Foul by Michael Folorunsho (Verona).
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
