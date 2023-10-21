Jump to content

Liveupdated1697900163

Hellas Verona vs Napoli LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 13:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hellas Verona face Napoli in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697900152

Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Match ends, Verona 1, Napoli 3.

21 October 2023 15:55
1697900136

Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Second Half ends, Verona 1, Napoli 3.

21 October 2023 15:55
1697899932

Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Attempt missed. Marco Faraoni (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box.

21 October 2023 15:52
1697899862

Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Attempt saved. Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

21 October 2023 15:51
1697899807

Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 October 2023 15:50
1697899721

Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

21 October 2023 15:48
1697899667

Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Attempt saved. Gianluca Gaetano (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesper Lindstrøm.

21 October 2023 15:47
1697899615

Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Attempt blocked. Jesper Lindstrøm (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Gaetano.

21 October 2023 15:46
1697899561

Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Foul by Michael Folorunsho (Verona).

21 October 2023 15:46
1697899556

Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 October 2023 15:45

