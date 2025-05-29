Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Heysel disaster embodied what were the darkest days of football. Four decades on, there are still lessons to be learned.

The catastrophe took place on the game’s biggest stage: the 1985 European Cup final, contested between Liverpool and Juventus. On that tragic day in Brussels, 39 fans lost their lives while 600 were left injured after fans were crushed against a wall that collapsed. Abject failures in crowd management and poor stadium design were at the heart of the disaster, as they were for the calamities of Hillsborough and the Valley Parade fire that same decade.

Among the three, Heysel is somewhat the forgotten tragedy, despite its seismic short and long-term impact. There was a widespread perception that Liverpool fans were solely responsible, with the crush culminating from crowd disorder sparked by Reds supporters crossing a fence separating them and a neutral stand which contained mostly Juventus fans. Fourteen were later found guilty of manslaughter and jailed. It resulted in English clubs being banned from Europe for five years and fuelled a reputation of English hooliganism that still stands to this day on the continent.

Four years later at Hillsborough, where poor crowd management once again devolved into disaster, costing the lives of 97, the fans were blamed once more, almost habitually given the precedent of Heysel. However, the systemic causes of these incidents were yet to be addressed - a problem in fan safety that was being brushed over by simply laying blame at the feet of “unruly” supporters. After first Heysel and then Hillsborough, learning finally began to flow from catastrophe.

“You get a major disaster like Hillsborough or Bradford, and off the back of that, inquiries get developed - Taylor or Popplewell, for example - and those inquiries then highlight the broader system failure,” said Professor Clifford Stott of Keele University, a specialist in crowds and policing and the co-author of the independent report that delved into the chaotic scenes at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris. “It was very much about unsafe stadia. Those [inquiries] have created an environment where stadium safety has advanced exponentially over the last 40 odd years.”

open image in gallery The crumbling state of Heysel was also at play as fan disorder ( Getty )

Post-Heysel, there was a recognition that the failings of the authorities and crumbling state of the Heysel stadium were also key factors at play. However, popular understandings continued to point the finger solely at fans - with hooliganism the far more eye-catching topic to both the public and the media.

As such, it was crucial that the narrative moved away from simply citing hooliganism as the overarching cause for such tragedies. “It is completely useless as a narrative to help us to understand the nature of the problem,” Stott adds. “What we’re dealing with isn’t hooligans, it’s crowd management, crowd dynamics and crowd psychology.” And as the powers at be finally addressed the core issues, what evolved in the decades after were undeniable improvements in fan safety protocols - which were primarily represented in the Saint-Denis Convention. Adopted by the Council of Europe in 2016 before being officially ratified by the UK government seven years later, this effectively set the framework for how major sporting events should be managed.

open image in gallery The Heysel disaster kicked off efforts to improve fan safety that culminated in the Saint-Denis Convention ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

On paper, this was the solution to years of toil over how to make football universally safe, preventing any future disaster or case of crowd mismanagement. A continent-wide legal instrument, it set out to ensure an integrated, multi-agency approach to sporting events that prevents security from ever overruling safety and service, with no single stakeholder - such as the police - able to address an issue by itself.

However, this requirement of international police co-operation for each and every event that goes beyond country lines was - and still is - aspirational, idealistic and massively difficult to implement. “The ideal situation is the policy agreements that were reached in 2016, and they’re still not being realised,” Stott said. And as we’ve seen across the past few years, there have been numerous shortcomings that have not only led to fan safety being put at serious risk, but also the narrative to regress back to blaming supporters.

open image in gallery Juventus fans unfurl a tribute during their match to the 39 fans who died at Heysel ( AFP/Getty )

The 2022 Champions League final was the key case failing, which demonstrated that 37 years on from Heysel, the same problems still existed. Poor communication between stakeholders - something that the Saint-Denis Convention acts to weed out - was rife as the Paris police started acting by themselves, leading to Liverpool supporters being funelled into a bottleneck towards an entrance at the Stade de France that was not fit for purpose. Crowds inevitably begun to overwhelm the police as a result, culminating in fans being tear gassed. Ticketless supporters were then blamed for the ordeal by French authorities.

“There was a focus on public order at the expense of public safety,” Stott said, whose independent report found fans were not responsible for crowd problems in Paris. “There were a lot of parallels between what went wrong at Heysel and what went wrong in Paris. So despite all of that policy development and learning, ironically, we find ourselves in 2022 in a situation that wasn't that distant from 1985.”

open image in gallery There were many parallels between what happened at the 2022 Champions League final and Heysel ( AP )

Paris 2022 was hardly an anomaly, especially in regard to the prioritisation of order over safety, or indeed the blaming of fans. Just this week, unfounded social media speculation over the Liverpool parade crash spiralled out of control, with some baselessly accusing the fans of enraging the driver who ploughed into the crowd, injuring 79. In Wroclaw ahead of the Europa Conference League final, Chelsea fans were blasted with a water cannon by police after disorder broke out. And earlier this season, ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final first leg with Lyon, the French police once again resorted to tear gas, claiming it was “proportionate” to restore calm. Of course, these incidents of rogue, excessive policing do not adhere to the Saint-Denis Convention.

Part of the problem remains the reputation around English supporters. After all, many of the key case studies detailing recent failings of the Saint-Denis Convention involve Premier League clubs. A stereotype of dangerous hooligans that come across the channel - something that was hugely exacerbated by the events of Heysel - still exists among fans and foreign police. This is despite, as Stott insists, football culture having vastly changed in this country: “We don’t really have the risk groups operating in the way they did in the past - the legislation has gone a long way to removing that threat.”

open image in gallery Foreign police still treat English fans with excessive force due to the stereotype of hooliganism ( Getty Images )

However, there is still a reflex among European states to load up increased force to prepare for the arrival of English fans, which often devolves into a harsh, unjustified and overblown police response which puts supporters at risk. “The key problem in the European context is risk assessment,” Stott adds. “That risk assessment is often not very sophisticated. Say you’ve got a host police force in somewhere like Italy, Greece or Spain. They’ll say: ‘Are these fans English?’ If the answer is yes, they’d see it as a high risk, and then throw loads of policing resources around it that weren’t necessary. The English fans travelling weren’t actually going there for disorder, but they get treated as if they were. That dynamic would actually precipitate disorder.”

This does not reflect the regulated, “one approach for all” ideal that the Saint-Denis Convention, a ratified piece of legislation that is meant to tick all the boxes when it comes to fan safety, sets out. That’s because at the end of the day, seven years on from the agreement, “aspirational” is still the way the convention is described. “The policy is there, everybody knows that policy is the way to go,” Stott asserted. “The problem is delivery - not in its entirety because many events do deliver that. The problem is you get is these sporadic events where that policy isn't adhere to, and there doesn't appear to be any kind of regulatory mechanism to say if you don't deliver, then what's the consequence? If there’s no consequence, then these deviations are just going to continue to happen.”

open image in gallery The events of Paris in 2022 prove that lessons still need to be learned ( Getty Images )

For Stott, a huge step towards making the Saint-Denis Convention the norm regards the involvement and control of Uefa. While he notes that the governing body’s adoption of the agreement has been the “driving force” in “shifting the agenda”, the situation could be vastly improved if Uefa took a more hands-on approach to regulating match policing in its competitions.

“Uefa doesn't really control policing,” he said. “Policing is controlled by the nation states, and those police forces and nation states will at times completely vary away from that agreement. And this is where we have argued, certainly in our report around the handling of the Champions League final in Paris, that Uefa should take more responsibility and more control over the policing of their events. It's their failure to do that which is one of the primary issues that needs to be confronted.

open image in gallery Uefa could facilitate progression by taking more control of the safety and security operations across their competitions ( AP )

“It's really their failure to oversee the delivery of the safety and security operations in these locations that lies at the heart of the problem. If they took a more proactive role in overseeing that these events were going to be policed in line with these agreements, then we would have safer events. That’s what went wrong in Paris, and it continues to go wrong.

“When Manchester United fans ended up getting tear gassed again, Uefa could have stepped into the fray and said ‘if this continues to happen in France, your teams aren’t going into the Champions League anymore’. It could take this much more assertive position, but it doesn’t. We really need a much stronger and more robust regulatory framework to ensure more systematic and coherent delivery of the existing policy.”

Football is obviously in a better place than it was 40 years ago. Heysel was one of a handful of tragedies that shook the game and forced change to be made. And while legislation proves that, we are still seeing shortfalls in practice when it comes to the policing of events, especially on the international stage. There is still vast work to be done to ensure the safety of travelling supporters, preventing disorder from once again unravelling into disaster.