Liveupdated1697901964

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from PreZero Arena

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 13:30
Comments
A general view of the PreZero Arena
A general view of the PreZero Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hoffenheim face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697901912

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Match ends, TSG Hoffenheim 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 3.

21 October 2023 16:25
1697901899

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Second Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 3.

21 October 2023 16:24
1697901876

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Junior Dina Ebimbe tries a through ball, but Jens Petter Hauge is caught offside.

21 October 2023 16:24
1697901672

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Attempt missed. Florian Grillitsch (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Skov.

21 October 2023 16:21
1697901574

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Attempt missed. Junior Dina Ebimbe (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ellyes Skhiri.

21 October 2023 16:19
1697901517

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21 October 2023 16:18
1697901456

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Attempt missed. Marius Bülter (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Bischof with a cross following a corner.

21 October 2023 16:17
1697901429

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Hrvoje Smolcic replaces Philipp Max.

21 October 2023 16:17
1697901407

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Willian Pacho.

21 October 2023 16:16
1697901404

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Attempt blocked. Mërgim Berisha (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

21 October 2023 16:16

