Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from PreZero Arena
Follow live coverage as Hoffenheim face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, TSG Hoffenheim 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 3.
Second Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 3.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Junior Dina Ebimbe tries a through ball, but Jens Petter Hauge is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Florian Grillitsch (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Skov.
Attempt missed. Junior Dina Ebimbe (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ellyes Skhiri.
Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marius Bülter (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Bischof with a cross following a corner.
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Hrvoje Smolcic replaces Philipp Max.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Willian Pacho.
Attempt blocked. Mërgim Berisha (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
