Wembley is playing host to more than 60,000 fans tonight as England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

England are looking to make history with their first major trophy for 55 years, since that famous day at the same stadium in 1966 when the Three Lions won the World Cup.

Since then England supporters have watched their team reach the semi-finals on multiple occasions but this is the first time they have made it all the way to a major final since that World Cup triumph.

The pandemic has meant the number of spectators has been limited, with only around 45,000 inside Wembley to watch England beat Germany in the round of 16.

Since then the government has increased that limit, however, and there were around 64,500 in to watch the semi-final victory over Denmark. Tonight’s number is expected to be similar, with close to 65,000 supporters watching the game.

Supporters must either be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the match in order to access the stadium, and must wear masks on the concourses and gangways away from their seats.