(Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest meet at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, with one final promotion place at stake for next season’s Premier League. Fulham were promoted once more as title winners at the end of the Championship season, with Bournemouth joining them in going up after finishing second.

After the play-off semi-finals were completed it’s the teams in third and fourth who ultimately meet in the final, with the Terriers edging past Luton Town 2-1 on aggregate, while Forest saw off Sheffield United on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate draw. Intriguingly, when these two sides met during the regular season it was the away side who emerged victorious on both occasions: Forest triumphing 2-0 early on in the campaign, before Hudderfield won 1-0 at the City Ground in their final game of 2021.

Now it will be all about who can cope with the pressure on such a big occasion, and who finds a clinical touch at Wembley to write themselves into club folklore and propel their team to the top flight, with all the financial and sporting riches that such a promotion entails. Follow the Championship play-off final live below: