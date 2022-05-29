Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest prediction: How will Championship play-off final play out today?

Everything you need to know with promotion to the Premier League on the line at Wembley

Sports Staff
Sunday 29 May 2022 09:14
Comments
(Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest face Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final today in a match that is the most lucrative in football.

Promotion to the Premier League is worth at least £170 million, according to the latest estimates, and the loser would be left facing another season in the Championship.

It’s set to be a nerve-shredding afternoon for fans of both Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, who edged Sheffield United and Luton Town respectively to reach Wembley.

The two teams have already met three times this season, sharing a win each in the Championship but with Nottingham Forest winning 2-1 in the FA Cup in their most recent meeting in March.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is the Championship play-off final?

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 29 May at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, where coverage will get underway at 3:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Huddersfield will hope top-scorer Danny Ward will be fit to start after coming off injured in the semi-final against Luton, while Sorba Thomas is set to return.

Keinan Davis looks set to start for Nottinham Forest after having to made do with the bench in the semi-finals against Sheffield United due to fitness concerns.

Predicted line-ups

Huddersfield: Nicholls; Lees, Hogg, Colwill; Pipa, Russell, O’Brien, Toffolo; Sinani, Ward, Thomas

Nottingham Forest: Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback; Zinckernagel; Davis, Johnson

Odds

Huddersfield: 5/2

Draw: 23/10

Nottingham Forest: 23/20

Recommended

Prediction

These are always tight and stressful matches but Nottingham Forest can make it an afternoon to remember. Huddersfield 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in