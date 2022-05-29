Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest prediction: How will Championship play-off final play out today?
Everything you need to know with promotion to the Premier League on the line at Wembley
Nottingham Forest face Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final today in a match that is the most lucrative in football.
Promotion to the Premier League is worth at least £170 million, according to the latest estimates, and the loser would be left facing another season in the Championship.
It’s set to be a nerve-shredding afternoon for fans of both Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, who edged Sheffield United and Luton Town respectively to reach Wembley.
The two teams have already met three times this season, sharing a win each in the Championship but with Nottingham Forest winning 2-1 in the FA Cup in their most recent meeting in March.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Championship play-off final?
Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 29 May at Wembley Stadium.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, where coverage will get underway at 3:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Team news
Huddersfield will hope top-scorer Danny Ward will be fit to start after coming off injured in the semi-final against Luton, while Sorba Thomas is set to return.
Keinan Davis looks set to start for Nottinham Forest after having to made do with the bench in the semi-finals against Sheffield United due to fitness concerns.
Predicted line-ups
Huddersfield: Nicholls; Lees, Hogg, Colwill; Pipa, Russell, O’Brien, Toffolo; Sinani, Ward, Thomas
Nottingham Forest: Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback; Zinckernagel; Davis, Johnson
Odds
Huddersfield: 5/2
Draw: 23/10
Nottingham Forest: 23/20
Prediction
These are always tight and stressful matches but Nottingham Forest can make it an afternoon to remember. Huddersfield 1-2 Nottingham Forest
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies