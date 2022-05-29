Nottingham Forest face Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final today in a match that is the most lucrative in football.

Promotion to the Premier League is worth at least £170 million, according to the latest estimates, and the loser would be left facing another season in the Championship.

It’s set to be a nerve-shredding afternoon for fans of both Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, who edged Sheffield United and Luton Town respectively to reach Wembley.

The two teams have already met three times this season, sharing a win each in the Championship but with Nottingham Forest winning 2-1 in the FA Cup in their most recent meeting in March.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Championship play-off final?

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 29 May at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, where coverage will get underway at 3:30pm.

Team news

Huddersfield will hope top-scorer Danny Ward will be fit to start after coming off injured in the semi-final against Luton, while Sorba Thomas is set to return.

Keinan Davis looks set to start for Nottinham Forest after having to made do with the bench in the semi-finals against Sheffield United due to fitness concerns.

Predicted line-ups

Huddersfield: Nicholls; Lees, Hogg, Colwill; Pipa, Russell, O’Brien, Toffolo; Sinani, Ward, Thomas

Nottingham Forest: Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback; Zinckernagel; Davis, Johnson

Odds

Huddersfield: 5/2

Draw: 23/10

Nottingham Forest: 23/20

Prediction

These are always tight and stressful matches but Nottingham Forest can make it an afternoon to remember. Huddersfield 1-2 Nottingham Forest