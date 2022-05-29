Huddersfield will look to make a return to the Premier League this afternoon when they face Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Huddersfield enjoyed two seasons in the top-flight before they were relegated back to the Championship in 2019 but manager Carlos Corberan has the Terriers punching above their weight once again.

After defeating Luton Town at home to edge a 2-1 aggregate win in the semi-finals, they face a Nottingham Forest side who needed penalties to beat Sheffield United at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper has produced a remarkable turnaround at Forest since taking over in September, when the club were bottom of the Championship after seven games played, and they are now closer than ever to ending their 23-year wait for a top-flight return.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Championship play-off final?

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 29 May at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, where coverage will get underway at 3:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Huddersfield will hope top-scorer Danny Ward will be fit to start after coming off injured in the semi-final against Luton, while Sorba Thomas is set to return.

Keinan Davis looks set to start for Nottinham Forest after having to made do with the bench in the semi-finals against Sheffield United due to fitness concerns.

Predicted line-ups

Huddersfield: Nicholls; Lees, Hogg, Colwill; Pipa, Russell, O’Brien, Toffolo; Sinani, Ward, Thomas

Nottingham Forest: Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback; Zinckernagel; Davis, Johnson

Odds

Huddersfield: 5/2

Draw: 23/10

Nottingham Forest: 23/20

Prediction

These are always tight and stressful matches but Nottingham Forest can make it an afternoon to remember. Huddersfield 1-2 Nottingham Forest