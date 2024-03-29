Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1711727164

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from John Smith's Stadium

Luke Baker
Friday 29 March 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Huddersfield Town face Coventry City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1711727077

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

29 March 2024 15:44
1711727057

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City

Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

29 March 2024 15:44
1711727014

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Delano Burgzorg is caught offside.

29 March 2024 15:43
1711726898

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City

David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.

29 March 2024 15:41
1711726842

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Josh Koroma is caught offside.

29 March 2024 15:40
1711726814

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City

Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).

29 March 2024 15:40
1711726776

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City

Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).

29 March 2024 15:39
1711726738

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City

Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 March 2024 15:38
1711726704

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City

Haji Wright (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29 March 2024 15:38
1711726703

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City

Foul by Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town).

29 March 2024 15:38

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in