Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from John Smith's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Huddersfield Town face Coventry City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City
Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City
Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).
Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Delano Burgzorg is caught offside.
Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City
David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Josh Koroma is caught offside.
Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City
Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).
Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City
Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).
Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City
Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City
Haji Wright (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City
Foul by Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies