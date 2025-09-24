Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Huddersfield Town face Manchester City in the EFL Cup.
Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.
The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Manchester City 2.
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Manchester City 2.
Attempt saved. Reigan Heskey (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town). Assisted by Tijjani Reijnders.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Rico Lewis.
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Handball by Cameron Ashia (Huddersfield Town).
Cameron Ashia (Huddersfield Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jay Smith-Sway.
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Alfie May replaces David Kasumu.
Substitution, Manchester City. Reigan Heskey replaces Savinho.
