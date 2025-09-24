Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Accu Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 24 September 2025 21:39 BST
Comments

Follow live coverage as Huddersfield Town face Manchester City in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.

The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Manchester City 2.

24 September 2025 21:37

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Manchester City 2.

24 September 2025 21:37

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Attempt saved. Reigan Heskey (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town). Assisted by Tijjani Reijnders.

24 September 2025 21:36

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Rico Lewis.

24 September 2025 21:35

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.

24 September 2025 21:34

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 September 2025 21:33

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Handball by Cameron Ashia (Huddersfield Town).

24 September 2025 21:32

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Cameron Ashia (Huddersfield Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jay Smith-Sway.

24 September 2025 21:32

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Alfie May replaces David Kasumu.

24 September 2025 21:27

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Substitution, Manchester City. Reigan Heskey replaces Savinho.

24 September 2025 21:27

