Liveupdated1702410843

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from John Smith's Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 12 December 2023 18:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Huddersfield Town face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702410796

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End

Attempt saved. Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

12 December 2023 19:53
1702410727

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

12 December 2023 19:52
1702410660

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End

Jordan Storey (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12 December 2023 19:51
1702410487

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End

Goal! Huddersfield Town 0, Preston North End 1. Alan Browne (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Duane Holmes with a cross.

12 December 2023 19:48
1702410392

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

12 December 2023 19:46
1702410315

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End

First Half begins.

12 December 2023 19:45
1702407187

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

12 December 2023 18:53
1702406715

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

12 December 2023 18:45

