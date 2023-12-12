Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from John Smith's Stadium
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End
Attempt saved. Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End
Jordan Storey (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0, Preston North End 1. Alan Browne (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Duane Holmes with a cross.
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End
Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End
First Half begins.
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End
