Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from John Smith's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Huddersfield Town face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Foul by Reggie Cannon (Queens Park Rangers).
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Ben Wiles tries a through ball, but Sorba Thomas is caught offside.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Matthew Pearson.
Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).
Rayan Kolli (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jack Rudoni tries a through ball, but Jaheim Headley is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
