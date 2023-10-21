Jump to content

Liveupdated1697904064

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from John Smith's Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Huddersfield Town face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697904004

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers

Match ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

21 October 2023 17:00
1697903980

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers

Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

21 October 2023 16:59
1697903892

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Reggie Cannon (Queens Park Rangers).

21 October 2023 16:58
1697903719

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Ben Wiles tries a through ball, but Sorba Thomas is caught offside.

21 October 2023 16:55
1697903678

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Matthew Pearson.

21 October 2023 16:54
1697903619

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).

21 October 2023 16:53
1697903524

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).

21 October 2023 16:52
1697903495

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers

Rayan Kolli (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

21 October 2023 16:51
1697903421

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jack Rudoni tries a through ball, but Jaheim Headley is caught offside.

21 October 2023 16:50
1697903398

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt saved. Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

21 October 2023 16:49

