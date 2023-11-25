Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1700926443

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from John Smith's Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 November 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Huddersfield Town face Southampton in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1700926351

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tom Lees.

25 November 2023 15:32
1700926304

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton

Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamaldeen Sulemana.

25 November 2023 15:31
1700926195

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton

Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.

25 November 2023 15:29
1700926166

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton

Attempt blocked. Will Smallbone (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamaldeen Sulemana.

25 November 2023 15:29
1700925915

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton

Attempt blocked. Will Smallbone (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

25 November 2023 15:25
1700925753

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Yuta Nakayama replaces Kian Harratt because of an injury.

25 November 2023 15:22
1700925576

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

25 November 2023 15:19
1700925551

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton

Delay in match because of an injury Kian Harratt (Huddersfield Town).

25 November 2023 15:19
1700925533

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton

Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

25 November 2023 15:18
1700925455

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton

Attempt missed. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.

25 November 2023 15:17

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in