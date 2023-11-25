Huddersfield Town vs Southampton LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from John Smith's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Huddersfield Town face Southampton in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamaldeen Sulemana.
Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.
Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Attempt blocked. Will Smallbone (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamaldeen Sulemana.
Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Attempt blocked. Will Smallbone (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Yuta Nakayama replaces Kian Harratt because of an injury.
Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Delay in match because of an injury Kian Harratt (Huddersfield Town).
Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Attempt missed. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies