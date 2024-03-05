Hull City vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Hull City face Birmingham City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Foul by Andre Dozzell (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Jean Seri (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Abdülkadir Ömür with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Cody Drameh.
Attempt saved. Jean Seri (Hull City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho.
Attempt missed. Cody Drameh (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jacob Greaves.
Attempt saved. Jean Seri (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Ethan Laird.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Ethan Laird.
Attempt missed. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Abdülkadir Ömür with a cross following a corner.
