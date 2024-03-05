Jump to content

Liveupdated1709669224

Hull City vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 05 March 2024 18:45
Comments
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Birmingham City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1709669190

Hull City vs Birmingham City

Foul by Andre Dozzell (Birmingham City).

5 March 2024 20:06
1709668737

Hull City vs Birmingham City

Attempt missed. Jean Seri (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Abdülkadir Ömür with a cross following a corner.

5 March 2024 19:58
1709668703

Hull City vs Birmingham City

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Cody Drameh.

5 March 2024 19:58
1709668602

Hull City vs Birmingham City

Attempt saved. Jean Seri (Hull City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho.

5 March 2024 19:56
1709668571

Hull City vs Birmingham City

Attempt missed. Cody Drameh (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

5 March 2024 19:56
1709668536

Hull City vs Birmingham City

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jacob Greaves.

5 March 2024 19:55
1709668412

Hull City vs Birmingham City

Attempt saved. Jean Seri (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho.

5 March 2024 19:53
1709668336

Hull City vs Birmingham City

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Ethan Laird.

5 March 2024 19:52
1709668144

Hull City vs Birmingham City

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Ethan Laird.

5 March 2024 19:49
1709668142

Hull City vs Birmingham City

Attempt missed. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Abdülkadir Ömür with a cross following a corner.

5 March 2024 19:49

