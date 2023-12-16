Jump to content

Liveupdated1702746183

Hull City vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 December 2023 14:00
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Cardiff City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702745905

Hull City vs Cardiff City

Match ends, Hull City 3, Cardiff City 0.

16 December 2023 16:58
1702745896

Hull City vs Cardiff City

Second Half ends, Hull City 3, Cardiff City 0.

16 December 2023 16:58
1702745879

Hull City vs Cardiff City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

16 December 2023 16:57
1702745835

Hull City vs Cardiff City

Delay in match because of an injury Ebou Adams (Cardiff City).

16 December 2023 16:57
1702745815

Hull City vs Cardiff City

Attempt saved. Harry Vaughan (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacob Greaves.

16 December 2023 16:56
1702745727

Hull City vs Cardiff City

Attempt missed. Josh Bowler (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

16 December 2023 16:55
1702745578

Hull City vs Cardiff City

Substitution, Hull City. Tyrell Sellars-Fleming replaces Ozan Tufan.

16 December 2023 16:52
1702745565

Hull City vs Cardiff City

Substitution, Hull City. Andy Smith replaces Tyler Morton.

16 December 2023 16:52
1702745389

Hull City vs Cardiff City

Foul by Tyler Morton (Hull City).

16 December 2023 16:49
1702745295

Hull City vs Cardiff City

Foul by Lewie Coyle (Hull City).

16 December 2023 16:48

