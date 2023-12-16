Hull City vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Hull City face Cardiff City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Hull City vs Cardiff City
Match ends, Hull City 3, Cardiff City 0.
Hull City vs Cardiff City
Second Half ends, Hull City 3, Cardiff City 0.
Hull City vs Cardiff City
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Hull City vs Cardiff City
Delay in match because of an injury Ebou Adams (Cardiff City).
Hull City vs Cardiff City
Attempt saved. Harry Vaughan (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacob Greaves.
Hull City vs Cardiff City
Attempt missed. Josh Bowler (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Callum Robinson.
Hull City vs Cardiff City
Substitution, Hull City. Tyrell Sellars-Fleming replaces Ozan Tufan.
Hull City vs Cardiff City
Substitution, Hull City. Andy Smith replaces Tyler Morton.
Hull City vs Cardiff City
Foul by Tyler Morton (Hull City).
Hull City vs Cardiff City
Foul by Lewie Coyle (Hull City).
