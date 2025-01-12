Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 12 January 2025 10:00 GMT
Comments
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
A general view of the KCOM Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Match ends, Hull City 1(4), Doncaster Rovers 1(5).

12 January 2025 14:56

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Penalty Shootout ends, Hull City 1(4), Doncaster Rovers 1(5).

12 January 2025 14:53

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Goal! Hull City 1(4), Doncaster Rovers 1(5). Harry Clifton (Doncaster Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

12 January 2025 14:53

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Penalty saved. Alfie Jones (Hull City) right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

12 January 2025 14:52

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Goal! Hull City 1(4), Doncaster Rovers 1(4). Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

12 January 2025 14:51

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Penalty missed. Mason Burstow (Hull City) right footed shot.

12 January 2025 14:50

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Goal! Hull City 1(4), Doncaster Rovers 1(3). Ben Close (Doncaster Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

12 January 2025 14:50

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Carl Rushworth (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.

12 January 2025 14:50

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Goal! Hull City 1(4), Doncaster Rovers 1(2). Regan Slater (Hull City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

12 January 2025 14:49

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Goal! Hull City 1(3), Doncaster Rovers 1(2). Jordan Gibson (Doncaster Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

12 January 2025 14:48

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in