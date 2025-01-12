Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium
Follow live coverage as Hull City face Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
Match ends, Hull City 1(4), Doncaster Rovers 1(5).
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
Penalty Shootout ends, Hull City 1(4), Doncaster Rovers 1(5).
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
Goal! Hull City 1(4), Doncaster Rovers 1(5). Harry Clifton (Doncaster Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
Penalty saved. Alfie Jones (Hull City) right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
Goal! Hull City 1(4), Doncaster Rovers 1(4). Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
Penalty missed. Mason Burstow (Hull City) right footed shot.
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
Goal! Hull City 1(4), Doncaster Rovers 1(3). Ben Close (Doncaster Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
Carl Rushworth (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
Goal! Hull City 1(4), Doncaster Rovers 1(2). Regan Slater (Hull City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
Goal! Hull City 1(3), Doncaster Rovers 1(2). Jordan Gibson (Doncaster Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments