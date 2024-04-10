Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1712778484

Hull City vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 10 April 2024 18:45
Comments
A general view of the KCOM Stadium
A general view of the KCOM Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Hull City face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712778467

Hull City vs Middlesbrough

First Half ends, Hull City 2, Middlesbrough 1.

10 April 2024 20:47
1712778424

Hull City vs Middlesbrough

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Matt Clarke.

10 April 2024 20:47
1712778348

Hull City vs Middlesbrough

Foul by Ozan Tufan (Hull City).

10 April 2024 20:45
1712778161

Hull City vs Middlesbrough

Foul by Ozan Tufan (Hull City).

10 April 2024 20:42
1712778068

Hull City vs Middlesbrough

Goal! Hull City 2, Middlesbrough 1. Jean Seri (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

10 April 2024 20:41
1712777929

Hull City vs Middlesbrough

Attempt saved. Lewie Coyle (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Morton.

10 April 2024 20:38
1712777918

Hull City vs Middlesbrough

Attempt blocked. Abdülkadir Ömür (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean Seri.

10 April 2024 20:38
1712777789

Hull City vs Middlesbrough

Foul by Alfie Jones (Hull City).

10 April 2024 20:36
1712777741

Hull City vs Middlesbrough

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Matt Clarke.

10 April 2024 20:35
1712777666

Hull City vs Middlesbrough

Attempt saved. Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Greenwood.

10 April 2024 20:34

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in