Hull City vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The MKM Stadium
Follow live coverage as Hull City face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
First Half ends, Hull City 2, Middlesbrough 1.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Matt Clarke.
Foul by Ozan Tufan (Hull City).
Foul by Ozan Tufan (Hull City).
Goal! Hull City 2, Middlesbrough 1. Jean Seri (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Lewie Coyle (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Morton.
Attempt blocked. Abdülkadir Ömür (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean Seri.
Foul by Alfie Jones (Hull City).
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Matt Clarke.
Attempt saved. Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Greenwood.
